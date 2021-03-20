Role of ASI being scrutinised at various levels: SIT on property grab scandal

Meanwhile, statements of Aneesh, owner of a stud farm in Gujarat- where the victim in the property grab case was allegedly kept by the accused, and a chemist, Amit Gupta, were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC Thursday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the property grab scandal said on Friday that the role of ASI Parminder Singh is being scrutinised at various levels. Parminder Singh was scheduled to appear before the Investigation Agency two days back, but his appearance was deferred.

A member of SIT said, “The role of ASI Parminder Singh is being scrutinised at various levels. Singh was also posted at Sector 39 police station along with the accused, then SHO Inspector Rajdeep Singh, when the property scandal took place.” Inspector Rajdeep Singh was arrested and has been lodged at Model Burail Jail along with Sanjeev Mahajan, builder Manish Gupta, and brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Satpal Dagar.

Meanwhile, statements of Aneesh, owner of a stud farm in Gujarat- where the victim in the property grab case was allegedly kept by the accused, and a chemist, Amit Gupta, were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC Thursday.

The police found that in June or July of 2017, Surjit and other suspects had taken the victim, Rahul Mehta, to Bhuj in Gujarat and confined him in a stud farm for around three months. Surjit had told Aneesh that Rahul was homeless and had certain health issues.

He also told Aneesh that he would take Rahul back after sometime. However, after a few months, when Surjit did not come to take back Rahul, Aneesh got Rahul admitted to Shri Ramdev Seva Ashram in Bhuj. He was later shifted to Shraddha Foundation at Karjat in Maharashtra, and then to Apna Ghar Ashram in Delhi.

Thereafter, he was shifted to Apna Ghar Ashram in Rajasthan.

Before the victim was confined by the accused, he used to purchase medicines from the Sector 37 chemist, Amit said. Sources said that after Rahul went missing, Amit tried to find out about his whereabouts. However, the police allegedly asked him to remain quite. He was also reportedly harassed by police personnel.

