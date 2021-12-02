Hours after wedding, bride shot at in Rohtak, critical

Just hours after her wedding, a bride was shot at in Rohtak while she was going home with her husband late on Wednesday.

Police said that Mohan, a resident of Bhali-Anandpur village, got married to Tanishka, a resident of Sampla village, on December 1. The incident took place in Bhali-Anandpur village when the couple was going home and Mohan’s brother Sunil was driving the car.

Mohan said, “When we reached near the Shiv temple around 11.30 pm, an Innova that was chasing us for quite some time, overtook our vehicle and blocked our way. Three people were seated in the Innova and two men got out of the car carring revolvers and asked Sunil to open our car door. They took the car keys, fired multiple gunshots at Tanishka. When Sunil tried to intervene, they assaulted him and even snatched his gold chain. They fled after firing gunshots in the air. Tanishka was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS where her condition is stated to be critical.”

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections and provisions of the Arms Act with the Bahuakbarpur police against one Sahil and two other unidentified accused. Investigations revealed that four hours before the shooting, the accused had snatched a car from a local businessman and used it to commit the crime. Later, they abandoned the car at a dhaba near a bus-stand.

Rohtak SP Uday Singh Meena constituted six police teams to nab the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, police also recorded the statement of the businessman, Vishwanath, whose car was snatched and was used for the crime. Vishwanath told police that he lives in Aggarwal colony, Sampla, and works as a property dealer. He told police that when he was returning home on Wednesday around 7.30 pm, three masked men intercepted his way and threatened him with revolvers.