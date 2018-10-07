Rohtak: PGI director suspended

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has suspended Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for allegedly “availing of air tickets in lieu of prescribing medicines of a particular firm.”

The suspended director, Dr Nitya Nand was also Chief Vigilance Officer of the medical institute. Vij has confirmed that the director was suspended Friday.

The move came on the basis of five-year-old documents, which include Nand’s request for the air tickets. On June 1, 2013, Dr. Nand, when he was heading a department in the PGIMS, had requested to a laboratory for air tickets between Delhi to Vancouver (Canada). On June 15, 2011, the company sent the air tickets for him. “We are sure you will appreciate this gesture of our by extending your valuable patronage for our products… and trust that our association would grow stronger in the days ahead,” the company officials mentioned in a communication to Dr Nand.

Dr Nand did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App