Rohtak MDU Vice Chancellor Rajbir Singh’s tenure ends in turmoil; Governor hands charge to KU counterpart

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, on Friday, gave Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva the additional charge of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, replacing Rajbir Singh, whose tenure ended amid a series of controversies and a standoff with the government.

Prof Sachdeva’s tenure will begin on February 21 until the “regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed”.

The closing weeks of Singh’s tenure were marked by a sharp confrontation with the state’s higher education department over the issuance of appointment letters to 11 faculty members — four professors and seven associate professors.

On January 14, 2026, the Haryana Government directed the university not to make new appointments or hold Executive Council (EC) meetings to approve such appointments without prior approval. The directive also stated that no appointment orders should be issued and that no selected candidates should be allowed to join until the government made a decision.