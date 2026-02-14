Rohtak has been my source of inspiration: CJI Surya Kant

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Manoj Dhaka
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Saturday said that Rohtak has been a source of inspiration for him and that the Rohtak Bar Association has played a significant role in strengthening legal thought in the country.
Addressing judicial officers and advocates at a felicitation ceremony organised by the District Bar Association in the local judicial complex, the CJI urged the Bar and the Bench to uphold public confidence in the justice delivery system.
Justice Surya Kant said the “lawyer within him has always remained alive”, irrespective of the positions he has held. Recalling his association with the Rohtak Bar, he described the bond as emotional and said he was keen to visit the city. He recalled that he studied law in Rohtak and drew inspiration from the Bar, where he learnt discipline and gained in-depth understanding of complex legal issues.
The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp. In his address, the CJI also spoke about judicial infrastructure, stating that construction of the new Supreme Court building is underway in three phases. The new complex, he said, will have 34 additional courtrooms and is expected to meet requirements for the next 50 years. Referring to integrated court complexes, he said the government and the Bar should consider establishing such a facility in view of future needs.
District and Sessions Judge Ajay Tewatia felicitated the CJI by presenting him a turban and a memento. Administrative Judge Vikas Suri and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta presented commemorative souvenirs. Justice Surya Kant signed a portrait presented by the lawyers, which will be placed in the Bar room.
Among those present were Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Haryana Minister for Cooperation, Elections, Prisons, Tourism and Heritage Dr Arvind Sharma, several High Court judges, senior district officials and members of the Bar.
Earlier, Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Gate at Maharshi Dayanand University and planted a sapling, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
"Orange peel curry, a traditional South Indian dish, is making a comeback with its tangy and spicy flavors. Chef Aruna Vijay recommends using Nagpur oranges for their aromatic and less bitter peels. The recipe includes orange rind, jaggery, green chillies, tamarind, and spices. According to Ayurvedic doctor Dr. Anjana Kalia, orange peels are a powerhouse of nutrients.