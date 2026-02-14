Rohtak has been my source of inspiration: CJI Surya Kant

Written by Manoj Dhaka

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Saturday said that Rohtak has been a source of inspiration for him and that the Rohtak Bar Association has played a significant role in strengthening legal thought in the country.

Addressing judicial officers and advocates at a felicitation ceremony organised by the District Bar Association in the local judicial complex, the CJI urged the Bar and the Bench to uphold public confidence in the justice delivery system.

Justice Surya Kant said the “lawyer within him has always remained alive”, irrespective of the positions he has held. Recalling his association with the Rohtak Bar, he described the bond as emotional and said he was keen to visit the city. He recalled that he studied law in Rohtak and drew inspiration from the Bar, where he learnt discipline and gained in-depth understanding of complex legal issues.