Rohtak: Haryana government official arrested on bribery charges

The CBI has arrested a Superintendent, Sudesh Kumar, working in the office of Commissioner, CGST Commissionerate, Rohtak (Haryana) in a bribery case Monday. He was arrested from his office in Rohtak. Accused Sudesh was produced in the court of special CBI judge in Panchkula and remanded to one day police custody. A case was registered U/s 7 A of PC (Amendment) Act, 1988 on the complaint of onwer of a rice mill, Raj Kumar Jindal of Fatehabad.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs10 lakh in lieu of not imposing CGST on the sale of rice by the complainant’s firm. It was further alleged that the complainant met accused and during their meeting, the accused brought down the demand of bribe to Rs 8 lakh.

However, the complainant allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to the accused, who in turn told the complainant to pay the remaining Rs 7 lakh at the earliest. During investigations, CBI arrested the accused.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Meera Bagh, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi during which cash of Rs1.25 lakh and incriminating documents pertaining to commercial & residential properties were recovered. The arrested accused was produced Tuesday in the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Panchkula and remanded to one day police custody.

