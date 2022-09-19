Rohtak family blames Delhi Police for custodial death of farmer

A family in Haryana’s Rohtak district has blamed Delhi Police for custodial death of a farmer after his arrest on September 16, alleging that he was tortured in the police custody. According to Delhi Police, it had arrested one Sandeep (43), a resident of village Sisroli (Rohtak), as he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in connection with a case registered under Excise Act at Nangloi police station.

JJP state youth general secretary Jaipal Nain told The Indian Express that at the time of arrest they were told that he was wanted in a case registered in 2001. The family members say he was arrested despite the fact that he was suffering from severe heart disease. According to Nain, the villagers staged a protest in front of Titoli post on Sunday morning to seek action against Delhi Police allegedly responsible for his death and torture in custody. “We have been told that a panel of doctors will conduct his post-mortem on Monday morning. But we will not take the body till an FIR is lodged against the policemen responsible for his death,” said Nain.

On the other hand, a senior officer of Delhi Police said: “After the arrest, Sandeep was medically examined. During the medical examination, he had mentioned a history of health issues related to the heart. Medicines were prescribed by the doctor and administered to him accordingly. He was to be tested for Covid before production to court on September 17. For that, he was taken to Bada Hindu Rao Hospital. While waiting for the test there, he felt uneasy and collapsed. He was attended to by the doctors there but could not be revived.” The officer added: “Prima facie it appears to be a death due to his ongoing health issues. However, an inquiry through a magistrate is being conducted and all NHRC guidelines are being followed.”