Rohtak: Duo shoot at cash van’s guard, decamp with Rs. 2.62 crore

Two armed robbers shot at a security guard of a cash-van in broad daylight Friday and decamped with Rs. 2.62 crore cash. The incident took place when the cash van reached Sector 1 market place in Rohtak city to re-fill the ATMs of three banks. “The cash van of an agency had reached Sector 1 market to refill three ATMs. Two motorcycle-borne men, who had covered their faces, reached there and opened gunfire at the van’s security guard. He sustained two bullet injuries. The accused snatched away the wads of cash, filled it in a carry-bag and sped away. Later, on calculating the cash in the van, it was found that they had escaped with approximately Rs. 2.62 crore,” one of the police officers said.

The Urban Estate police station’s staff reached the spot and recorded statements of the eye witnesses and other staff of the agency who had come with the cash van. Senior police officers also reached the spot and were inspecting the scene of crime.

The security guard, Ramesh Singh, 46, was rushed to Rohtak’s PGIMS with two bullet injuries. According to the police, the security guard is out of danger.

A case was registered against two unidentified men on charges of robbery and attempt to murder besides various other provisions punishable under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police, Uday Singh Meena said, “Our teams are raiding at various places. We have recovered the CCTV footage. The registration number of the motorcycle on which the accused sped away has also been found. We hope to arrest the culprits, soon”.

“The preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were aware about the timing and location of the cash van,” the SP added.