Rohtak DM opens his court at 7.30 pm for a special wedding

HE IS from Haryana, she is from Mexico. They first got in touch in 2016, when she was his Spanish tutor on a language learning app.

On Monday, the Rohtak district magistrate (DM) opened his court at 7.30 pm to make this love story official. The couple had gotten married on April 13, but the paperwork was pending.

DM R S Verma’s usual court hours are from 9 am to 5 pm. Verma, who is also deputy commissioner of the district, told The Indian Express that they had called the couple — Niranjan Kashyap, 22, and Dana Joheri Oliveros Cruise, 21 — to court at 3 pm on April 13. “However, as deputy commissioner of the district, I had to join a video conference and other meetings conducted to discuss the preparations related to coronavirus in the state. I could spare the time only at 7.30 pm. Then the couple was called to my court and the formalities were completed,” said Verma.

Kashyap, an alumnus of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University, is thrilled. “Our marriage has taken place at a time when people are not even stepping out of their homes. Amid such circumstances, it has become a memorable moment for us,” he told The Indian Express.

Kashyap supervises waiters at wedding parties while Dana helps her father in his business in Mexico. Language did not prove to be a hurdle in their love. In 2017, Dana flew to India to be part of Kashyap’s birthday celebration. Later, their families gave their consent for their marriage. She along with her mother arrived in Rohtak in February and they applied for registration of their marriage.

Kashyap’s father-in-law was also scheduled to arrive in India to join the marriage registration process but could not do so as his flight got canceled due to coronavirus. The couple has plans to fly to Mexico on May 5.

