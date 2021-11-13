Rohtak court issues warrant against HSVP’s chief controller of finance; his salary stopped

Expressing surprise over non-release of payment to the farmers concerned even six years after announcement of compensation in lieu of their land’s acquisition for a residential sector in Rohtak in 2009, a local court has rapped the authorities of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

“The innocent farmers are running from pillar to post, but the senior government officers are sitting over the files and the payment is being delayed intentionally. They are neither making payment nor are they appearing before the court to explain the reason,” observed Rohtak Additional District Judge Man Pal Ramawat in an order on October 29.

Issuing a bailable warrant for HSVP’s chief controller of finance, the court further said: “It has come on record that the payment is being withheld because of the fault of the Chief Controller of Finance, HSVP. He is not appearing before the court as directed in the last order nor explaining the reason for delay in payment. Thus, he is not making compliance of the order passed by this court. So, his bailable warrant in the sum of Rs 20,000 be issued for November 23, 2021, and the same be executed through SP, Panchkula, with a red ink note that in case the same is not executed, the SP Panchkula, shall appear to explain the reason. Since, the Chief Controller of Finance, HSVP, is not complying with the orders passed by this court, so it is directed that his salary shall not be released till he makes compliance of the order of this court.”

Mentioning “since the payment is being delayed in this execution”, the court has asked the senior officers of HSVP including Chief Administrator and Administrator of Rohtak, Rohtak’s Land Acquisition Officer and Rohtak’s Deputy Collector to appear in person before the court on the next date. The court has also directed the court staff to send a copy of the order to Haryana Chief Secretary for necessary action against HSVP’s Chief Controller of Finance and all other officers concerned who are making unnecessary delay in payment. The court said: “An entry regarding this order be also made in the service record of Chief Controller of Finance.by (clearly) stating that this officer does not comply with the orders passed by the court intentionally. The action taken as well as compliance report be filed by the Chief Secretary.on the date fixed by way of (an) affidavit.”

The case concerns the acquisition of land from farmers who had small chunks of land in the shape of plots near Rohtak, for developing Sector 6 of the town. Advocate K L Khera, who is fighting a legal battle for 115 affected persons out of a total of around 250, told The Indian Express that nearly 32-33 acres of land was acquired while the compensation has been given to only a few persons till date.

Earlier, September 24 was fixed for release of payment in 91 cases. That day, the court had stated: “In all the executions payment has been sanctioned by Administrator HUDA (now HSVP), Rohtak. Thereafter demand for budget has been made to Chief Controller of Finance, HSVP, Panchkula. It is submitted that one letter dated 30.07.2021 was also written.to the Chief Controller of Finance.the payment could not be made in all executions because the Chief Controller of Finance.has not sent the required budget. Now, only the Chief Controller of Finance.can explain as to why the payment has not been made.”

On September 24, the judge had warned that the court will take necessary action if the Chief Controller of Finance doesn’t appear before the court on the fixed date (October 29). However, the court observed the Chief Controller of Finance did not appear before the court on October 29 nor has any payment been made in any of the execution pertaining to the award in question, nor has any affidavit been filed.

On its part, the government pleaders sought a short adjournment submitting that “all the dealing officials were called in the head office to sort out the issue”. The court declined the request.