Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and grandmother

The Haryana police have arrested a 20-year-old college student for the murder of his father (a property dealer), mother, younger sister, and maternal grandmother at their home in Rohtak on August 27.

The police are interrogating the arrested suspect, identified as Abhishek, to find out if other people were involved in the murders. The boy’s father, Pradeep Malik (45), mother Santosh (40), and grandmother Roshni Devi were found shot dead, while his younger sister Neha (19) was found with gunshot injuries at their home in Rohtak on last Friday. Two days after the incident, Neha had succumbed to her injuries during treatment at PGIMS.

An SIT, comprising a team of police officers — including two DSPs — was formed to crack the case. During the probe, the police accessed footage of the CCTVs installed near the spot. After scanning the footage, the police zeroed in and arrested Abhishek on Tuesday, after “finding that he was changing his statements repeatedly”. A police spokesperson said: “Abhishek was arrested after collecting information regarding his personal conduct, the tension in the family, and financial reasons.”

Rohtak SP, Rahul Sharma, said, “As per the investigations conducted till now, Abhishek is our main suspect. He does not have any prior criminal record. As of now, it would not be appropriate for me to say if others were involved in the incident as the probe in the case is ongoing.”

Sources said Abhishek is pursuing his graduation from a Rohtak college, while his father Pradeep along with his brother and brother-in-law was involved in the property business.