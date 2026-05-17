Rohit Sud elected Punjab and Haryana HC Bar president; Ashish Bishnoi wins vice-president post

The final results were declared on Saturday morning after the vote count concluded Friday night. (Representational image)

Advocate Rohit Sud was elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association after the election to its Executive Body concluded on Friday, May 15, with the counting of votes continuing till around midnight.

Sud secured 1,483 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Senior Advocate Parminder Singh Sekhon, by a margin of 96 votes. Sekhon polled 1,387 votes. A total of six candidates were in the fray for the post of president.

Sud had earlier served as secretary of the High Court Bar Association during 2019-20. Following his election, Sud said he would work towards getting a resolution passed for an advocates society at Sarangpur. He also said that facilitating an easy loan facility for young lawyers would be among his priorities.