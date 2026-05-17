Rohit Sud elected Punjab and Haryana HC Bar president; Ashish Bishnoi wins vice-president post

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Advocate Rohit Sud was elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association after the election to its Executive Body concluded on Friday, May 15, with the counting of votes continuing till around midnight.
Sud secured 1,483 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Senior Advocate Parminder Singh Sekhon, by a margin of 96 votes. Sekhon polled 1,387 votes. A total of six candidates were in the fray for the post of president.
Sud had earlier served as secretary of the High Court Bar Association during 2019-20. Following his election, Sud said he would work towards getting a resolution passed for an advocates society at Sarangpur. He also said that facilitating an easy loan facility for young lawyers would be among his priorities.
The newly elected office-bearers of the PHHCBA include Rohit Sud as president, Ashish Bishnoi as vice-president, Parampreet Singh Bajwa, as honorary secretary, Dr Kirandeep Kaur as joint secretary, Ashish Rana as treasurer, and Kamla Malik as lady member.
Advocate Ashish Bishnoi was elected vice-president after securing 1,856 votes. He defeated Advocate Sunil Agnihotri, who polled 1,346 votes.
Advocate Parampreet Singh Bajwa (Harry) was elected honorary secretary with 1,827 votes, while Dr Kirandeep Kaur was elected joint secretary after securing 1,321 votes. Advocate Ashish Rana was elected treasurer with 1,231 votes.
Advocate Kamla Malik was elected lady member. She secured 1,856 votes and defeated Dr Rinki K Singhania, who polled 1,684 votes.
The election to the Executive Body of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association witnessed contests for several key posts, including president, vice-president, honorary secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and lady member.
The final results were declared on Saturday morning after the vote count concluded Friday night.
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