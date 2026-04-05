Robotic surgery to be introduced at BFUHS Bathinda cancer institute: Mann 

Robotic surgery at Bathinda cancer institute will be introduced soon, with CM Bhagwant Mann announcing upgrades to infrastructure, technology and staffing at BFUHS. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the Advanced Cancer Institute at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Bathinda, ordering a comprehensive overhaul of infrastructure, technology, and manpower while asserting that there will be no compromise in treatment standards.

Mann announced that the institute will be developed into a world-class healthcare centre, with the introduction of advanced facilities including robotic surgery and immediate steps to strengthen staffing.

“The purpose of the visit is to support and strengthen the institution rather than to find faults,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister announced that several need-based facilities will be introduced in the institute. “Concerted efforts will be made to further ensure the well-being of patients by introducing several need-based facilities. Robotic surgery will also be introduced in this apex hospital so as to benefit patients in a big way. Necessary steps will be taken for introducing robotic surgery in this hospital at the earliest,” he said.