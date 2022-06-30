Robotic surgery: New ray of hope in medical science

The latest form of minimally invasive surgery, robotic aided surgery, has been established as the gold standard treatment for gynecological, cancer, and urological-prostate surgeries. Over the last couple of years, the scope of robotic aided surgery has widened. It is now recommended for patients suffering from diseases of the prostate gland, kidney, ureters, uterus, ovaries, intestines, stomach, liver, lymph nodes, esophagus, etc. It is now also used to treat cancer of the prostate and kidneys, pelviureteric junction obstruction (PUJO), cancers of the uterus and ovaries, cancers of the large intestine, esophageal cancers, metastatic lymph nodes, and also head and neck surgeries.

Describing robotic aided surgery as one of the most significant developments in the field of medical science, one that has transformed healthcare, Dr Manish Ahuja, Consultant, Urology, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said, “Robotic aided surgery provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient. Parts of the body which are difficult to reach with the human hand can be accessed by robot-assisted arms that can rotate 360 degrees. Patients have minimal blood loss, less scarring and the recovery process is faster. We have completed 250 successful robotic aided surgeries and have the most advanced 4th Generation robotic machine — Da Vinci — which is used to treat diseases in urology, oncology, gynecology, and ENT.

In robotic surgery, said Dr Ahuja, special miniaturised robotically controlled instruments are placed in the abdomen via very small cuts.

The instruments are under the control of a surgeon sitting on a computerised console. With robotics, the access, visualisation, and precision of surgery on the target organ become tremendously better.

The camera provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient. It offers a magnified view of delicate structures surrounding the organ to be operated and helps in their optimal preservation.

The robotic instruments have a special technology called ‘EndoWrist’ – which provides a range of motion more than a human wrist. This allows a surgeon to manipulate instruments in several directions than open or laparoscopic

surgery.

A robotic surgical system vastly improves the accuracy of surgery and this translates into better surgical outcomes, better cancer control, lesser blood loss, lesser complications, less pain, and faster recovery.

“Robotic surgery has made some of the standard surgeries much safer and more precise. A lot of complicated and delicate surgeries are likely to be done with greater precision using a robot. Newer avenues are being explored by researchers on robotic surgeries. Soon, most of the conventional surgeries on the abdomen would be replaced by robotic surgeries. As this technology becomes widely available, the cost of treatment would become more affordable,” added Dr Ahuja.

Dr Swapna Misra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, added that at the hospital, robotic surgery is performed to treat gynaecology cancer, fibroids, endometriosis, vesico-vaginal fistula, ovarian cyst, ovarian cystectomy or ovariotomy, myomectomy, hysterectomy, besides cancers involving the uterus, ovary, and cervix. The postoperative pain relief, shared Dr Misra, is unique to the procedure as robotic surgeries are less painful and there is less

scarring, and blood loss.

“Robotic Surgery is an important advancement in gynecology and has revolutionized the scope of treatment after laparoscopy. Any surgery that can be done laparoscopically can also be done through robotic surgery.” Due to the benefits of robotic surgery, said Dr Misra, women can return to their respective jobs faster without discomfort as the recovery process is faster.