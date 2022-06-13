Two held for robbing auto using a toy gun in Gurgaon

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing an autorickshaw with a toy gun, said police.

Police said that on Sunday, Sanjay, a resident of Samaspur village who drives a rented loading autorickshaw, had filed a police complaint alleging that around 10.30 am, he was going from his house to Palam Vihar, and had reached near a crossing in Sector 51 when his autorickshaw had brushed against a car.

In the police complaint, he said the driver parked his car in front of his auto and two men alighted from the car. “They asked me to pay Rs 50,000 and when I refused, one of them started beating me up. They snatched the documents of my vehicle. One of the accused took out a pistol-like weapon and threatened to kill me if I did not come up with Rs 50,000. They also said that they would dismantle my auto in two hours. They drove away with my auto and escaped,” he said in the FIR.

Police said they received information that an auto had been looted at gun-point, following which an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Sector 50 police station.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, the two accused, identified as Vedpal and Rohan Kumar were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

“Probe found that they used a toy pistol for the robbery. A Swift car, toy pistol, auto and documents have been recovered from them. One of the accused, Vedpal, was earlier arrested in Bulandshahr in an illegal arms case,” said Boken.