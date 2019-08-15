Robbed at knifepoint, auto driver shows presence of mind, helps cops identify accused

A 40-year-old auto driver’s quick thinking even as he was robbed at knifepoint gave police a vital clue that helped them identify the two robbers who had escaped with cash and documents.

Shiv Kumar managed to crash his auto into a motorcycle being driven by one of the robbers, while the other sat in his auto’s backseat holding a knife to Shiv Kumar’s back. Though the two robbers fled, they had to leave their motorcycle behind. Police said the bike’s registration number will help them solve the case. They have already identified the accused — Raju Kumar and Navratan Lal, both residents of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

The incident took place near railway under-bridge in Phase-1 of the Industrial Area Tuesday night.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Daira village, received injuries on his right arm and leg, and was discharged after preliminary treatment at GMSH-16.

“I was returning from ISBT-43 after dropping a few customers around 1.30 am. Near the under bridge, two men wearing caps signaled to me to stop. It was raining. One of them requested me to drop the other man at his house in Daria as he was ill. I allowed him to sit in my auto. Subsequently, the man sitting in my auto pulled out a knife and threatened me to give him whatever money and valuables I had. The man who had signaled me to stop was on his motorcycle driving ahead of my auto. I grabbed the knife with my left hand and pressed the accelerator, and crashed the auto into the motorcycle. The auto turned turtle. Before escaping, the two took away my wallet containing Rs 1,200 and documents. Later, I called the police control room.”

A case has been registered at Industrial Area police station. A police officer said, “After receiving a call from police control room, two police parties rushed to the spot. Shiv Kumar was rushed to GMSH-16. We seized the motorcycle of the robbers. They will be arrested shortly.”

Chandigarh has witnessed several late night robberies of late.