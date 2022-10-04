‘Roadshow’ held in Dubai to attract investment in Haryana

In a bid to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination, a conference named ‘Invest Haryana Roadshow’ was organised in Dubai Tuesday. The Haryana government claims the event — which was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar — drew an “overwhelmingly enthusiastic response” from the business community of the UAE.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS-enabled land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services and grievance redressal system which have been undertaken by the state in an attempt to emerge as a leading destination of choice for investors and to create a seamless business environment.

Khattar also shared his vision of developing the state with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living. He also highlighted the economic and cultural relationship between UAE and India. He also invited the UAE-based investment community to invest in different projects of the state and further “build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between Haryana and UAE”.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar and HSIIDC’s MD Vikas Gupta accompanied the Chief Minister.

In a presentation, Gupta highlighted how Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acre, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India’s most industrialised states and a leader in the automobile, IT/ITeS, electronics, food processing, logistics and textile sectors.

During the conference, key mega projects of Haryana such as Global City, a mixed land use township being developed over 1,080 acre in Gurgaon with the aim of redefining the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design were highlighted.

The Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acre at Nangal Chaudhary to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics services to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and facilitate economic activities between NCR /northern states and Mumbai port, the Integrated Aviation Hub being developed at Hisar over 7,200 acre and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 300 acre in the vicinity of the Aviation Hub and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster being established at IMT Sohna were also highlighted amongst others.

Investment opportunities discussed with ADIA

During his Dubai visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed discussion on the key investment opportunities in the state with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi. The discussion focused on promoting Haryana as a leading investment destination and marketing key marque projects of the state such as the Global City at Gurgaon, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar among others.

Chief Minister chairs meeting with Aldar Group

The Chief Minister discussed the state government’s Global City Project with the Aldar Group in Abu Dhabi. According to Haryana officials, the Aldar Group lauded the visionary thinking of the Haryana government for the conceptualisation and development of the project and envisaged keen interest to invest in the project as “they were seeking a foothold in India and the project would provide them with a launchpad for the same”. In Dubai, the Chief Minister also held an important meeting with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World.