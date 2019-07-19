Roads to hell -5: When it comes to Chandigarh’s potholes, the buck stops here

Chandigarh, which was once known for its smooth and silky roads has turned into a city that gives toughest of times to its commuters while driving with craters all over. It is pertinent for residents to know who are the keepers of these roads.

Eighty per cent of the city roads are with the Municipal Corporation. All V3, V4, V5, V6, parking, phirni roads and other internal stretches are with the civic body. The remaining V1 and V2 roads are with the UT Administration.

These potholed roads are divided into three divisions and each of the three divisions are headed by the executive engineers who are the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) as well. It is after these executive engineers certify that the recarpeting work has been executed as per specification and has conformed to all quality standards and other requisite specifications that the case is sent to the chief engineer and then finally the accounts branch for release of payment.

Chief Engineer Manoj Bansal: Overall incharge of roads under MC

Manoj Bansal did not respond to queries made by Newsline. Attempts to contact Bansal since last Sunday have been futile. He was not in his office was on Thursday. Messages on WhatsApp and repeated calls have been unanswered.

Executive engineer Ajay Garg: Road division 1

When contacted, Garg said that he doesn’t find any problem with the roads.

“There is nothing wrong with the roads. There may be a problem with the drainage. Even if you make a very strong road, it will give out within two days if there is no outlet for water disposal. All this work is supposed to be done by public health,” he said.

Garg is the incharge of roads falling under wards 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 23, Behlana village and Raipur Khurd.

Executive engineer Dharminder Sharma: Road division II

Dharminder Sharma was called at least eight times by Newsline. He did not respond. Messages were sent to him constantly for two days but he did not respond. He is incharge of roads in wards 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, Makhanmajra village, Daria, Mauli, Raipur Kalan.

He recently found himself in a soup after a junior engineer alleged that he was being pressurised by this XEN for getting work done at Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s residence. The inquiry is pending.

Executive engineer Ravinder Sharma: Road division III

For Sharma, roads live only for two to three years only.

“These roads have a life of only two to three years only.” Told that there are roads which see heavy traffic and their life has been around eight years as well, he said, “Please contact the Chief Engineer. I am not supposed to give any version to the press.”

Sharma is incharge of roads of wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 17, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Sarangpur, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Alisher.

UT Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand

He is the overall incharge of all V1 and V2 roads in the city. Anand has remained the MC chief engineer as well.

The main roads in the city are all under him. Anand did not respond to Newsline’s calls and messages. He was sent messages at WhatsApp which he chose to ignore.

The administration has spent nearly Rs 19 crore on roads in 2016-17, Rs 18.6 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 20 crore in 2018-19.