Several roads around Parade Ground to remain closed from 6.30 am onwards today, says police advisory

The Chandigarh Police has issued a detailed traffic and security advisory for January 26 to ensure smooth conduct of the Republic Day function.
As per the police, several roads around the Parade Ground will remain closed or diverted from 6.30 am onwards till the conclusion of the function, with emergency vehicles exempted from the restrictions.
According to the advisory, the road stretch from the roundabout of sectors 16/17/22/23 to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A, on Udyog Path will remain closed. The road from the Old District Courts, Sector 17, to Shivalik Hotel on the rear side of the Parade Ground will also be closed. In addition, traffic will be diverted from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC office in Sector 17 to the Parade Ground, from the Sector 22/23 light point to the roundabout of sectors 16/17/22/23, and from the small chowk of sectors 16/23 to the same roundabout.
The police have also announced that general parking will not be allowed in front of shops in the Sector 22 A market from 6.30 am onwards till the function is over. However, special invitees with authorised parking labels have been advised to approach the Parade Ground via the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the parking area in front of the Sector 22 A market.
The general public has been advised to approach the Parade Ground either from the ISBT Sector 17 Chowk or from the Sector 17/18 light point side. Designated parking arrangements for the public have been made at the Sector 22-B parking area, Circus Ground in Sector 17, the parking area adjacent to Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, and the multi-storey parking in Sector 17.
For public transport, the police said that buses heading towards ISBT Sector 17 will be diverted from Kisan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg and will reach ISBT Sector 17 from the small chowk near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump. To decongest the area during dispersal, traffic will be diverted from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path for half an hour, from 11.30 am to 12.15 pm. During this period, only buses will be allowed to ply on the affected stretch.
A security advisory has also been issued for all attendees. Invitees have been requested to be seated at the Parade Ground by 9.15 am.
Special invitees are to enter from gate number 6 and 7 on the Sector 22 side, while the general public should use gate number 8, 9 and 10 on the ISBT Sector 17 side. Media persons have been asked to enter from gate number 5, opposite Sector 22.
All attendees have been directed to carry an original photo identity card. Special invitees must prominently display the authorised parking label on their vehicles and carry their invitation cards. The police have strictly prohibited bringing objectionable items, including bags, matchboxes, knives, cigarettes, weapons, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flags, banners or posters, said the police advisory.
Attendees have also been requested to remain seated in their designated enclosures until the function concludes and to disperse in an orderly manner thereafter.
The Chandigarh Police has advised commuters to use alternative routes during the restricted hours.
