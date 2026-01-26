Several roads around Parade Ground to remain closed from 6.30 am onwards today, says police advisory

The general public has been advised to approach the Parade Ground either from the ISBT Sector 17 Chowk or from the Sector 17/18 light point side. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Chandigarh Police has issued a detailed traffic and security advisory for January 26 to ensure smooth conduct of the Republic Day function.

As per the police, several roads around the Parade Ground will remain closed or diverted from 6.30 am onwards till the conclusion of the function, with emergency vehicles exempted from the restrictions.

According to the advisory, the road stretch from the roundabout of sectors 16/17/22/23 to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A, on Udyog Path will remain closed. The road from the Old District Courts, Sector 17, to Shivalik Hotel on the rear side of the Parade Ground will also be closed. In addition, traffic will be diverted from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC office in Sector 17 to the Parade Ground, from the Sector 22/23 light point to the roundabout of sectors 16/17/22/23, and from the small chowk of sectors 16/23 to the same roundabout.