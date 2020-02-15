Road work in Chandigarh to begin from February 22

Earlier, the civic body had announced that the road work will begin from February 15. (File Photo) Earlier, the civic body had announced that the road work will begin from February 15. (File Photo)

Road work in Chandigarh will begin from February 22. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has got an update from the weather department that a western disturbance is expected on February 17.

Earlier, the civic body had announced that the road work will begin from February 15. But it has been delayed for a week now.

Chief Engineer Shailender Sharma while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline said, “Infact, if we begin the road work tomorrow, it wont be of any use because rain is predicted on February 17 as a western disturbance is approaching, according to the weather department.”

“We have told the contractors to begin the work around February 22. We need a day time temperature upto 25 degrees Celsius,” he added. In the first phase, critical roads would be recarpeted and Rs 63 crore road recarpeting work would be done. Tenders have been allotted and Rs 32.20 crore will be spent on recarpeting of 271.08 km stretch and Rs 31.56 crore will be spent on 221 km stretch in the next phase.

On Monday, Mayor Raj Bala Malik had said that she cannot see any road which is potholed in the city. A day after residents launched an online campaign with many of them posting pictures and videos of rutted roads across the city.

According to details available, an amount of Rs 120 crore was approved for recarpeting of Chandigarh roads for fiscal 2019-20 but actual expenditure that was incurred by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 was just Rs 31.54 crore of it.

