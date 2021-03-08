Road to Sardool Sikander’s house will be named after him: Minister Sadhu Singh

Punjab Forests, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot paid tributes to Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander at Khanna Sunday. Sikander died on February 24 due to post-COVID complications.

Addressing the gathering at the prayer meeting at Grain Market in Khanna, the minister announced that the road from Bullepur village (Khanna) towards the deceased singer’s house would be named Sardool Sikandar Marg. He also said that a memorial would be constructed as per wish of the family and a decision on it will be taken after consulting them.

He said that Sikander was one of his friends and he had met him in the hospital a day before his death. He said Sikander was the gem of the Punjabi music industry and his death has deeply saddened every Punjabi living in the state and abroad and the void left behind by him will be impossible to fill.

While paying tributes to the late singer, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh said that Sikander was born in a poor family but he scaled heights in classical music. He said that the state government would stand with the family of the legendary singer of the Punjabi music industry.

Khanna MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli said that due to Sikander’s talent and hard work, Khanna city was put on the world map.

On the occasion, people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Sikander.