Road to Hell-4: Despite people’s plight, councillors are mum on bad roads at House meetings

WHILE THE public grapple with bad roads in the city, receiving no relief despite insisting that the matter needs urgent redressal, councillors have remained silent on the issue at crucial Municipal Corporation House meetings, which are held every month.

According to traffic police records, 31 persons were killed in 30 road accidents between January 1 to May 31 this year. Of them, 17 were two-wheeler riders, and nine were pedestrians.

Former councillor Subhash Chawla alleged that this silence had its roots in ‘’vested interests’’. “I have been the mayor twice and have been in the corporation for ten years. I can say on record that 90 per cent councillors never raise questions on the wrongdoings in road construction…rather there is pressure on engineers to get the work done quickly for reasons known to them. I commute in Chandigarh daily and there is no road which doesn’t have a construction defect. There should be a vigilance inquiry into this road business. I don’t understand why senior officers are keeping mum,” he added.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia however said, “What can councillors do…contractors are working in cahoots with officers and they listen to them alone…a single contractor is given work at five-odd places…I have learnt that even if 20 per cent work is done, they release payment for 40 per cent).’’

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla claimed he had raised questions in the MC House about the poor quality of roads. “Even today I wrote to the commissioner that roads in Sector 30 have got eroded in three years even when their life is supposed to be at least five years. They are wasting money even today. Once I even took samples of a road, but my mistake was that I gave them to officials for inspection and they got it done as per their convenience. I should have got the samples tested on my own,” he added.

Local BJP councillor Farmila told Newsline that the roads at Dadumajra were being constructed in a “defective manner”.

“Unhone sadak ko khurcha bhi nahi, ussi tooti sadak pe maal daal rahe the. Maine JE, SDO ko bola ki ye to galat hai…to kehte aap ko technical knowledge nahi hai…maine bola ki mujhe itna pata hai ki sadak ko pehle ache se khurachte hain…uske baad maal daalte hain…(They did not even scrape the road properly, they started pouring a bitumen mix on the same old road. I told the JE and SDO that it was wrong, but they said I don’t have technical knowledge,’’ she added.

Farmila said that after merely two days, the road started getting chipped. “It was then that I took on the engineers and they halted the work. I have told them that if the roads are not laid with honesty, I will get them made all over again,” she claimed.

Roads in Dadumajra were being re-carpeted in the rainy season. The work has now been halted.

Councillor Kainth complains to CBI

Councillor Satish Kainth has marked a complaint to Chief Vigilance Officer and CBI, asking them to inquire into alleged corruption in a project of purchasing road quality testing machines worth lakhs, and “illegal purchase” of a Bolero for an SDO instead of a Tata Ace vehicle meant to mount these machines.

Newsline had reported how these new testing machines, which were purchased for over Rs 30 lakh, were found dumped in a corner of the basement of the civic body’s building in Sector 17. It was also found that instead of the Tata Ace vehicle which was approved by the House to mount these machines, civic officials had allegedly purchased a Bolero for an SDO.