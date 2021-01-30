Road safety committee meets in UT, deliberates on traffic issues

Officials informed the members that as per the directions of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, five NGOs and organisations have been selected for conducting activities to promote road safety during the Road Safety Month. (Representatioanl)

The first meeting of the members of Parliament District Road Safety Committee was held at UT Guest House on Friday, under the Chairmanship of the UT Deputy Commissioner.

In the meeting, the officials informed the members that as per the directions of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, five NGOs and organisations have been selected for conducting activities to promote road safety during the Road Safety Month from January 18 to February 17.

The UT Deputy Commissioner said that the speed limits on all the roads must be rationalised with common limits on similar roads and it must be ensured that speed signs are visible and prominently displayed. The official further said that the focus must be on encouraging responsible road behavior and not only challaning.

The officials decided that the main agendas of the State Level Road Safety Committee (SLRSC) and District Level Road Safety Committee (DLRSC), like black spots data, accident data and challan data, etc, and their action taken report may also be discussed in the said Member of Parliament District Level Road Safety Committee meeting.

Further, directions were issued to the officials of the UT Engineering Department and Municipal Corporation for taking immediate action on black spots and accidents prone areas, and send action taken report to the Traffic Police.

To control traffic violations, Chandigarh Mayor suggested that regular meetings must be held between the area welfare associations and the traffic police. He also apprised about the violation of traffic rules done by the auto rickshaw drivers in the city. In this regard, the Additional Secretary Transport reiterated that diesel auto rickshaws have been banned in the city and only CNG/LPG auto rickshaws are allowed to operate here. As per reciprocal agreement of Punjab and Haryana, only 1,000 (500 Punjab and 500 Haryana) CNG/LPG auto rickshaws have to be countersigned by Chandigarh on reciprocal basis.

On the issue of intersection of 33/45, Dr Rajinder Singh, from Health Department Chandigarh, said that the approval for closing the intersection had been issued by authorities, but the intersection has not been closed yet. The Chairman asked the SSP (Traffic) to take immediate action in the matter. He also said that a committee of three SDMs has been constituted to look into issues related to beggars in the city.