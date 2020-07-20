Chandigarh road repair work: MC able to complete only 25% of its job

The city roads have been in a bad shape since last July. (File) The city roads have been in a bad shape since last July. (File)

Ever since the lockdown ended in early June, the Chandigarh civic body has been able to complete only 25 per cent of the road work it was supposed to do in the summers. Now as the monsoons approach, road work is all set to stop again for another three months, leaving residents inconvenienced.

A senior official said that work adding up to Rs 45 crore was to be done in the summers, but they have only been able to carry out road work adding up to Rs 12 crore. “Initially due to lockdown we couldn’t get the work done and then there was a shortage of labour. So, we could complete only 25 per cent work,” said the official.

The city roads have been in a bad shape since last July. The civic body cited a shortage of funds earlier and when funds came by in December, the work was halted due to winters. Later, when work was scheduled to begin again, the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Councillors had been suggesting to carry out the road work during the lockdown period like Kharar flyover as there were not many vehicles on the road, but the corporation cited a labour shortage. The MC added that only priority works are being taken up during the pandemic. “City roads have been in a bad condition since last year now and people are suffering. Even during the lockdown when they had time to make roads, they didn’t carry out the work,” said Congress councillor, Devinder Singh Babla.

During April, Municipal commissioner KK Yadav had said that the labour has to be in situ during any repair or construction work and added that it is not feasible in case of building roads in Chandigarh. When work began later, it was too slow.

Congress councillor Sarish Kainth said that the civic body needs excuses to slow down the work. “The Kharar flyover and other works are also going on. Where is the labour coming from in that case? Since last year they have been delaying road repair work. They are in such a bad shape,” he said. Kainth added that quality checks too need to be verified and added that he fears if the new roads made give up soon. “See the condition of the 25 per cent roads in fifteen days from now,” he said.

