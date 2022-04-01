Road recarpeting in Sector 20 to begin next week: Mayor

Written by Sushant Nepta

The much-awaited road recarpeting work worth Rs 25 crore, which was to commence from the first week of March , is finally gathering steam in the city.

Work on the stretch between Red Bishop Hotel light point and Old Panchkula traffic signal started a week ago. Currently, recarpeting is underway in front of the Command Hospital. The road rollers are expected to move to Sector 20 -21 and later to Sector 6 roads. Tenders for these roads have been allotted.

The MC is recarpeting the roads after a gap of six years. Talking to The Indian Express, Mayor Kulbushan Goyal said, “Sector 20 -21 roads will be recarpetted from next week onwards for which budget allocation of Rs 275 lakh has been done for ward numbers 13 and 15.”

He further stated that, “Work will also move to Sector 6 roads in the coming weeks for which budget of Rs 253.73 lakh has been alloted and all other city roads will be recarpeted within the timeframe of three months alongwith the beautification work of the city”.

The beautification drive includes repainting road berms in yellow and black which were earlier painted white and black, installation of new grills at broken or missing sites and painting the old ones.

Raising the level of road berms according to the level of the roads is also on the agenda. The roads have risen to quite an elevated level due to several recarpettings. This creates problems during monsoon, as water does not seep into the gutters and rather stagnates for days. SK Nayyar , President, Citizens Welfare Association said, “We welcome the MC’s move to finally begin the work as it brings a huge sigh of relief, but the pace at which work is being done we are not at all optimistic of work finishing in the given time frame of 3 months”.