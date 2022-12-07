scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Road rage turns bloody, man bites off another’s tongue

The argument took place after the victim’s car was hit by the accused from the rear

Police said that they had registered a case and started investigations in the case, and the injured man had been rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he has been admitted for treatment. (File)

In a bizarre case reported from Dera Bassi on Tuesday, a man allegedly bit off another man’s tongue after an alleged tiff in Dera Bassi.

Police said that they had registered a case and started investigations in the case, and the injured man had been rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he has been admitted for treatment.

As per details, the complainant in the case, Pawan Kumar, had stated to the police that the incident took place when his son Harpreet Singh was returning home after attending the marriage function of a friend. As Harpreet reached near Harkrishan Public School, a man hit his car from behind, leading to a heated argument at the spot.

“My son asked the car driver to move from the spot. But the car driver, Vipul Garg, instead started arguing with my son. Vipul later called his brother and another friend to the spot,” Pawan Kumar alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
3 years since SC order, Ayodhya alternative mosque approvals still not cl...Premium
3 years since SC order, Ayodhya alternative mosque approvals still not cl...

The complaint further said that the argument later escalated and Vipul first attacked Harpreet and then proceeded to bite his tongue off. Harpreet’s friend, who was with him at the time of the incident, raised the alarm and rushed him to a hospital in Dera Bassi, even as Vipul fled from the spot. The doctors at the Dera Bassi hospital later referred Harpreet to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

More from Chandigarh

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vipul Garg, his brother Rishav Garg and their unidentified accomplice. No arrests have been made in the
case yet.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:30:12 am
Next Story

The GM mustard debate

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close