Road rage turns bloody, man bites off another’s tongue

In a bizarre case reported from Dera Bassi on Tuesday, a man allegedly bit off another man’s tongue after an alleged tiff in Dera Bassi.

Police said that they had registered a case and started investigations in the case, and the injured man had been rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he has been admitted for treatment.

As per details, the complainant in the case, Pawan Kumar, had stated to the police that the incident took place when his son Harpreet Singh was returning home after attending the marriage function of a friend. As Harpreet reached near Harkrishan Public School, a man hit his car from behind, leading to a heated argument at the spot.

“My son asked the car driver to move from the spot. But the car driver, Vipul Garg, instead started arguing with my son. Vipul later called his brother and another friend to the spot,” Pawan Kumar alleged.

The complaint further said that the argument later escalated and Vipul first attacked Harpreet and then proceeded to bite his tongue off. Harpreet’s friend, who was with him at the time of the incident, raised the alarm and rushed him to a hospital in Dera Bassi, even as Vipul fled from the spot. The doctors at the Dera Bassi hospital later referred Harpreet to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vipul Garg, his brother Rishav Garg and their unidentified accomplice. No arrests have been made in the

case yet.