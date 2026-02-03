Road rage shooting in Dhakoli leaves one dead, another critical; accused held: cops

Police said the accused, who used a licensed revolver to open fire, was arrested within hours of the incident.

A road rage incident in Dhakoli area late Sunday night escalated into a fatal shooting, leaving one youth dead on the spot and another critically injured, police said on Monday.

Police identified the accused as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Radhe Homes, Kishanpura, Dhakoli, a bouncer by profession.

Police said Prince Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula, died on the spot, while critically injured Bharat Bhushan of Motia Harmony Greens, Kishanpura, was undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Following the directions of Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, the police launched a swift operation and imposed district-wide barricading.