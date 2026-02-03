Road rage shooting in Dhakoli leaves one dead, another critical; accused held: cops

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A road rage incident in Dhakoli area late Sunday night escalated into a fatal shooting, leaving one youth dead on the spot and another critically injured, police said on Monday.
Police said the accused, who used a licensed revolver to open fire, was arrested within hours of the incident.
Police identified the accused as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Radhe Homes, Kishanpura, Dhakoli, a bouncer by profession.
Police said Prince Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula, died on the spot, while critically injured Bharat Bhushan of Motia Harmony Greens, Kishanpura, was undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh.
Following the directions of Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, the police launched a swift operation and imposed district-wide barricading.
According to police, SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh and Assistant SP Gajalpreet Kaur constituted special teams immediately after receiving information, while PCR units were also put on alert.
Based on Bharat Bhushan’s statement, a case was registered at the Dhakoli police station.
Preliminary investigations found that Kuldeep was travelling in a car, while Bharat Bhushan was on his way to his Dhakoli residence from Sector 28 in Panchkula in a Fortuner. Near Balaji Tower in Dhakoli, Kuldeep overtook the Fortuner and allegedly blocked its way, accusing Bharat Bhushan of “staring” him.
“When Bharat Bhushan told him that it was a misunderstanding, the accused slapped him and fired a shot near his legs,” a police officer said, adding that as people gathered at the spot, Kuldeep fled the scene, leaving his car behind.
“Soon, Bharat Bhushan informed his maternal uncle Dharmveer about the incident. Dharmveer reached the spot with his nephew Prince Kumar, and two others. While Prince and Bharat Bhushan were searching for the accused near SBP Evergreen, Kuldeep opened indiscriminate fire. Prince died on the spot, and Bharat Bhushan suffered bullet injuries to his ear, cheek and arm,” the officer said.
“After the attack, the accused again fled the scene. In anger, Dharmveer and others pelted stones at Kuldeep’s abandoned vehicle. Both victims were rushed to a Panchkula hospital, where doctors proclaimed Prince dead upon arrival and referred Bharat Bhushan to PGIMER,” the officer said.
Police said the accused was rounded up and arrested within five to six hours using human intelligence and technical surveillance. “A .32 bore licensed revolver and empty cartridges were seized from his possession. The process to cancel his arms licence has also been initiated,” the officer said.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 103 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, police said.
Police said the accused was produced before a court, which sent him into police remand for further investigation.
