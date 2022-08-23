Road rage murder: Family of victim stages protest, seeks arrest of police constable

The family members of a 20-year-old man, who was stabbed to death over a road rage incident, staged a six-hour dharna outside Sector 17 police station on Monday morning demanding the arrest of one Dilawar Singh, a Punjab Police constable, in connection to the murder.

The victim, identified as Sagar Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar, was stabbed to death near Hotel Jullundur, Sector 22, on Sunday after indulging in an argument with a WagonR car owner who was coming out from the wrong side of a parking lot. While Sagar was stabbed multiple times, his friends, Nitish and Vishal, also received injuries.

Sources on Monday said that Dilawar Singh, a resident of Banur, is known to one of the men, Monu Jaiswal, of Hallomajra, who was involved in attacking the 20-year-old victim on Sunday. Police said that it is not clear whether Dilawar was present at the scene of crime when the murder took place in Sector 22 or not. Sources said the tower location of Dilawar Singh’s cell phone suggests his presence at his house at the time of incident.

The family of the victim, Sagar, on Monday, along with their relatives and a bunch of locals of Ram Darbar held the protest outside Sector 17 police station on Monday and refused to take custody of body. The police later pacified the crowd, after which an autopsy was conducted at GMSH-16 and the body cremated.

Raghuwanti, a relative of victim Sagar, said, “Sagar was innocent. He was a brilliant student and had no personal enmity with anyone. Dilawar Singh is the main assailant, who murdered our child. We have been demanding his arrest since yesterday. Police have arrested four assailants but have failed to arrest Dilawar.”

The crime branch has so far arrested four of the assailants and identified them as Monu Jaiswal (22) who is preparing for IELTS, Sonu Jaiswal (24), the cab driver, Kshitij alias Cheery — all resident of Halo Majra — and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar.