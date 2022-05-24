Road rage: Group of men open fire, pelt stones, vandalise vehicles in Dugri

An incident of road rage flared up in Ludhiana’s Dugri late on Sunday, with a group of men allegedly opening fire and pelting stones at a house, besides damaging some vehicles in the area.

Police said they have registered an FIR against one Guri, a resident of CRPF Colony and one Samby of Ishwar Colony, along with 13 of their unidentified accomplices, after receiving a complaint from Kirpal Singh of Dugri.

Kirpal Singh in his statement told the police that the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday when he was going to his sister’s place, who lives in MIG flats in Dugri. The complaint said that when Singh reached near a private school in Phase-1, his car had brushed against the vehicle of the accused. Even though there was no damage to any of the vehicles, the accused men stopped and started abusing him.

Kirpal Singh added that he later left the spot and reached his sister’s house. Minutes later, the accused reached his sister’s house and were followed by a group of accomplices on three bikes and a car. The men then started pelting stones at the house and started hurling abuses, but Kirpal refused to come out of the house. The accused also allegedly opened fire in the air. They then proceeded to vandalise some cars parked outside in the neighbourhood, the complaint reads.

After the accused left the spot, Kirpal called up the police and lodged an FIR.

Sub inspector, Neeraj Chaudhary, who is the SHO of Dugri police station, said that the complainant Kirpal and the accused were friends earlier, but following some issues they had fallen out.

An FIR under the sections 452 (house trespassing), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC and Arms Act has been lodged at Dugri police station.

The SHO added that Kirpal himself is facing trial in an assault case.