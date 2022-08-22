Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death following a road rage incident near Hotel Jullundur, Sector 22, on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sagar Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar. The incident took place around 6 am.
Crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested three of the accused. They were identified as brothers Monu Jaiswal (22) and Sonu Jaiswal (24) and Kshitij alias Cheery (all residents of Hallo Majra) and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works as a courier boy.
While Monu is preparing for the IELTS, Sonu works as a cab driver. Two others are currently absconding.
Police said that Sagar was stabbed multiple times and his friends, Nitish and Vishal, also received sharp injuries. They were going in an i10 car from ISBT, Sector 17, to Cricket Stadium Chowk, Sector 16. When they reached near
Jullundhur Hotel, Sector 22, a WagonR car was coming out of the parking lot from the wrong side. The accused entered into an argument with them over moving the vehicle, following which the accused attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks. While Sagar was stabbed on the chest and back, Nitish was stabbed on the wrist and Vishal suffered fracture after being hit with a stick. The accused then fled from the spot.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sagar was rushed to GMSH 16 by his friends from where he was referred to PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered at Sector 17 police station. Crime Branch Inspector Rajiv Kumar said that later in the evening, a team of crime branch nabbed the accused and the car was also recovered.
Badmajra murder: Man held from UP
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bulandshahr: Brother of rape victim found dead
Delhi Confidential: Busy Schedule
Teen who was pursuing her rape case found dead
Angry over boy’s death, Bihar villagers attack Nitish’s security convoy
Sushil Modi targets another RJD minister over corruption
Shah targets KCR: Despite help from Centre, Telangana in debt
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre
Finance Ministry allays worries on UPI charges, says providers may seek ‘other means’
Jail superintendent urges Thane civic body to install view cutters on portion of Thane-Kalwa flyover
Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police