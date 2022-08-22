scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death

Crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested three of the accused. They were identified as brothers Monu Jaiswal (22) and Sonu Jaiswal (24) and Kshitij alias Cheery (all residents of Hallo Majra) and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works as a courier boy.

The accused in police custody (Express)

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death following a road rage incident near Hotel Jullundur, Sector 22, on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sagar Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar. The incident took place around 6 am.

While Monu is preparing for the IELTS, Sonu works as a cab driver. Two others are currently absconding.

Sagar Kumar

While Monu is preparing for the IELTS, Sonu works as a cab driver. Two others are currently absconding.
Police said that Sagar was stabbed multiple times and his friends, Nitish and Vishal, also received sharp injuries. They were going in an i10 car from ISBT, Sector 17, to Cricket Stadium Chowk, Sector 16. When they reached near

Jullundhur Hotel, Sector 22, a WagonR car was coming out of the parking lot from the wrong side. The accused entered into an argument with them over moving the vehicle, following which the accused attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks. While Sagar was stabbed on the chest and back, Nitish was stabbed on the wrist and Vishal suffered fracture after being hit with a stick. The accused then fled from the spot.

Sagar was rushed to GMSH 16 by his friends from where he was referred to PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries. A murder case was registered at Sector 17 police station. Crime Branch Inspector Rajiv Kumar said that later in the evening, a team of crime branch nabbed the accused and the car was also recovered.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:26:32 am
Badmajra murder: Man held from UP

