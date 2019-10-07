Chandigarh: Road-embedded traffic light on Uttar Marg to ensure pedestrian safety

TO MAKE it safe for pedestrians crossing busy roads, the UT Administration in a pilot project has provided road-embedded traffic light signal on Uttar Marg. The light will automatically turn red for motorists the moment a pedestrian presses the pelican light wishing to cross the road.

Advertising

This has been done at the stretch adjacent to the parking lot of Sukhna Lake which sees a number of visitors and tourists crossing the busy route.

The UT aims to make the area vehicle-free.

The issue of making the area pedestrian-friendly had come up in the road safety council meeting of the administration recently. UT Adviser Manoj Parida had suggested that these road-embedded lights be put.

Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand told Chandigarh Newsline that after seeing the response to this system, they will replicate it in other areas as well.

Advertising

“Because there are many tourists and visitors who cross the road from the parking to the lake and vice versa, these lights will facilitate them. Now the motorist cannot say that he did not see the signal turning green for pedestrians. They will automatically see the line of red light on the road itself asking them to stop,” Anand said. The Chief Engineer added, “Moreover, if any pedestrian wants to cross, he can just press the pelican light. Even if the signal is green, with just the press of a button, it will automatically turn red for them and pedestrians can cross the road.”

According to the Chandigarh Administration, although the stop lines and zebra crossing are marked on the road, more safety measures are required for public safety due to heavy influx of visitors. A decision was taken in this regard to provide this road-embedded signal, so as to provide a light-actuated barrier to the traffic for safety of the visitors crossing the road. “This will eliminate the possibility of any mishap,” as per the administration.

The Chief Engineer-cum- Special Secretary (Eng) said that this system is being implemented as a pilot project and if found successful, it will be replicated at other vulnerable locations across the city as this is a big milestone for road safety.

In the recent UT Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting, the decision to make area around Sukhna vehicle-free was taken up. A proper plan in this regard is being chalked out by the administration.