Road committee panel meets, approves important projects for Chandigarh

A meeting of the Road Committee of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Dalip Sharma and attended by Heera Negi, Gurbax Rawat, Bharat Kumar, Haji Mohd. Khurshid Ali and other concerned officers of MCC.

During the meeting the committee members discussed various important issues, besides approving agenda items. The committee members also asked the concerned officers to check the feasibility of building a parking lot in a green belt of Sector 51.

The members asked the concerned officers to repair the left out portions of footpath/road berms after laying of pipes/fiber throughout the city. The committee also asked the concerned officers to get the dug up roads repaired, where all public health work has been completed.

The members said that a special drive will be soon carried out to remove malba from the road sides. The committee asked to prepare a list of roads that need to be re-carpeted during the winter season of this financial year.

The panel also asked the officers to bring agenda items regarding sound proofing of halls in all community centres to avoid noise pollution during weddings/functions as well as for shortage of Junior Engineers and other officials required in field level..

Rough Cost Estimate for construction of approach roads for plot No. 779-796 for type-V accommodation and plot No. 159 & 168 type-III accommodation sector 29-A, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of Rs 7.32 lakh was approved.

Rough Cost Estimate for providing and fixing GI guard railing in front of Market adjoining V-4 road, sector 40 C&D, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of Rs 5.74 lakh was also approved.