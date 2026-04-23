Road cave-in near Khuda Lahora triggers severe traffic snarls towards PGIMER and New Chandigarh

Office-goers, students, and even emergency vehicles have been affected. (File Photo)

Commuters travelling towards PGIMER and New Chandigarh from Khuda Lahora in the Union Territory have been facing severe traffic congestion for nearly 20 days after a portion of the main road caved in, reducing movement to a single lane.

A large pit developed in the middle of the road during ongoing repair work on underground sewerage and drinking water pipelines. Due to the damage, one side of the road was closed, forcing two-way traffic onto a single lane. This has led to long queues of vehicles, slow movement, and constant honking.

Residents and daily commuters have expressed frustration over the delay in completing the work. Many said that despite the road being busy and narrow, proper traffic management has not been arranged. Office-goers, students, and even emergency vehicles have been affected.