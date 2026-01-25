Road accident deaths in Punjab drop 48% after Sadak Surakhya Force rollout: CM Mann

Since its launch in February last year, the force has reduced road accident deaths by 48 per cent and has also ensured the safe return of valuables and cash belonging to accident victims, he said. (Representative Image)

Punjab has recorded a sharp improvement in road safety outcomes following the constitution of the Sadak Surakhya Force, with road accident deaths in the state declining by 48 per cent, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Sunday. He said the turnaround was driven by faster emergency response, immediate first aid and timely hospital treatment, helping Punjab move away from its earlier position among the country’s top three states for road accident fatalities.

Mann said several states had approached the Punjab government to replicate the Sadak Surakhya Force model, adding that road safety had also been referred to by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat. “By creating the Sadak Surakhya Force, Punjab has shown the country a new path,” he said.