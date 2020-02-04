MLA abusing Dushyant Chautala clip: JJP wants to know who recorded video

In the video clip, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam was purportedly criticising Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala for keeping ten portfolios with himself. In the video clip, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam was purportedly criticising Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala for keeping ten portfolios with himself.

Days after its MLA Ram Kumar Gautam was caught on video using objectionable language allegedly against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the Haryana Assembly complex, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has approached the Assembly Speaker seeking a high-level probe to find out who was responsible for recording the incident.

A video clip, purportedly of Gautam, had gone viral on social media in which the veteran politician was seen criticising Dushyant for keeping ten portfolios with himself.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta confirmed that the chief whip of the JJP, Amarjeet Dhanda, had lodged a formal complaint to him in this regard. “We will hold an inquiry and suitable action would follow,” said Gupta.

An informal chat between the MLAs including Gautam was recorded secretly during the lunch hours on January 22, when the Assembly session was underway. According to Dhanda’s letter, the MLAs including Gautam were having a personal dialogue. “It was during this period that some person mischievously videographed one part of the conversation…and subsequently shared it on various social media platforms. Pertinently, the aforementioned act was done with malice and malafide intention which is apparent from the fact that the videography was done in a selective manner only to defame our Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister. Further, such act being committed inside the House has raised serious questions on the privacy and security of the members and have lowered the dignity of Vidhan Sabha,” said Dhanda, who is MLA from Julana, in the letter to the Speaker.

According to Dhanda, since the incident occurred during the ongoing special session of Assembly, a breach of privilege is also made out as the said act had caused hindrance in discharging official functions. “An high-level inquiry be initiated so as to find the person who was responsible for videography and upon fixation of responsibility, stringent action be taken against him. At the same time, the matter may also be referred to the Committee of Privileges for acting at their end,” he added.

After the clip went viral, the JJP had sought an explanation from Gautam for “negative comments” regarding the party leadership. Gautam had also approached the Speaker seeking a probe.

JJP leaders have not ruled out the involvement of any MLA in the matter. “If this tendency is not curbed, more video clippings may be prepared in the Assembly complex itself, an assault on the privacy of the legislators,” said a party leader.

