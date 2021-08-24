RITES report on Metro junked, fresh mobility plan to be made for UT now

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday asked the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) to make a fresh mobility plan for Chandigarh after it said that the 2009 report of the agency, which suggested a Metro, is outdated for the city.

A meeting with RITES officials was held here on Monday with the UT Adviser. The RITES report of 2009 had in a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the Union Territory administration proposed Metro, bus rapid transit system and commuters’ rail service.

When contacted, Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal said that a fresh mobility plan will be prepared.

“The RITES has been asked to prepare a fresh plan since there are many new features that have to be added. The 2009 report is outdated now. Several other things have to be included like the updated traffic data and other actuals on the ground,” he said.

The new report to be prepared will consider the new criteria for different modes of transport after the traffic data is taken into consideration. New modes of transport will be recommended in the fresh mobility plan.

After 2009, it took over 12 years to decide what needs to be done for Chandigarh. And now after a long gap, it has been decided to make a fresh plan all over again. Residents are hoping that the new plan comes into force as traffic woes are increasing each day.

WHAT DID THE 2009 RITES REPORT RECOMMEND?

RITES had in 2009 proposed that the Metro in the city will cover a distance of 52.4 km, of which 40.4 km will be in Chandigarh and the rest in Mohali. The underground system was likely to cost Rs 320 crore per km while the surface alignment was to cost Rs 140 crore per km.

The proposed MRTS project recommended a Metro, bus rapid transit system and commuters’ rail service, which was estimated to cost Rs 15, 000 crore. It was to take about four years to complete but it never took off.

RITES was selected as a consultant for the traffic project. It had presented the draft CMP for Chandigarh that covered aspects related to Metro routes, BRT corridors, grade separators, NMT pathways, ROB/RUBs, integrated freight complex, parking facilities and cost and revenue modes which were required in the entire project. According to the draft CMP, RITES had proposed 18 corridors under the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) project, of which five were to be for Metro, three for commuter rail services and the rest for the BRTS.

WHY PROPOSED METRO NEVER TOOK OFF?

After the BJP came to power and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher was elected, she was against the project of metro in Chandigarh. She said that she would never want a small city like Chandigarh get uprooted for Metro. She said the financial viability is also not being fulfilled by the Metro.

In 2017, the Central government too rejected the proposal for having a Metro in Chandigarh stating that it wasn’t feasible. MP Kher suggested having a monorail for the city. But nothing was done in this regard after that.

A French company was also asked to make a report on city’s traffic issues. But the company’s proposal was shelved citing wrong methodology.