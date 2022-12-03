scorecardresearch
RITES proposes setting up of unified transport authority for the Tricity

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) on Friday proposed a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority for the Tricity — Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula — in a meeting held with Adviser to UT Administrator, Dharam Pal.

The official said that a meeting will soon be convened with representatives of Mohali depot and Panchkula depot for integrating the city bus routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. (Representational/ File)

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) on Friday proposed a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority for the Tricity — Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula — in a meeting held with Adviser to UT Administrator, Dharam Pal.

As per details, Friday’s meeting was held to discuss a comprehensive mobility plan for the Tricity that has been prepared by RITES.

“RITES has proposed the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority to ensure coordination among various institutions and for formulation and implementation of major schemes that help improve the traffic situation and mobility in the city,” a senior official of UT administration said on Friday.

The official said that a meeting will soon be convened with representatives of Mohali depot and Panchkula depot for integrating the city bus routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

During Friday’s meeting, a presentation was made by RITES before the Adviser, the secretary of transport department, the finance secretary, the SSP of traffic and security, the director of transport, the chief engineer, the chief architect, as well as other officials from Mohali and Panchkula region regarding the comprehensive mobility plan.

Officials said that the mobility plan of RITES has been divided under short, medium and long term transport improvement proposals and highlights components of parkings, junction improvements, pedestrian infrastructure improvement plan, road infrastructure, city bus system, inter-modal interchanges and integrated freight complexes as the main focus areas.

The agency, officials said, presented its report on the basis of a household survey conducted in the Tricity and identified major travel corridors that could help reduce vehicular congestion and improve mobility on routes.

The official of the Chandigarh administration stated that the proposed comprehensive mobility report presented will be updated as per observations received from all stakeholders and will be submitted in a month’s time. After submission, the report will be further discussed by the UT Administrator with the chief administrator of HUDA and the chief administrator of GMADA, before it is further implemented.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “The RITES has submitted several suggestions to improve the traffic scenario in the city. We will analyse the suggestions and consult various stakeholders on the same. I have ordered the holding of a a meeting with representatives of Panchkula and Mohali. A meeting at the level of the Administrator with the respective Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana will also take place soon.”

Adviser Dharam Pal also said that he has asked RITES to to focus on non-motorized transport.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:34:43 am
