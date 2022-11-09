RITES identifies six busiest bus corridors in Chandigarh city

While identifying six busiest bus corridors of Chandigarh, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has suggested reduction of stoppage on these corridors. This report will be tabled in a meeting with the Chandigarh Administration scheduled to be held on November 16.

The busiest corridors identified by the agency include a stretch of 21 kilometres, that is the one from ISBT-43 to New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), a stretch of ISBT-43 to Mansa Devi Complex which is about 16 kilometres, another 16 km stretch from ISBT-43 to bus stand in Sector 5, Panchkula.

The other busiest bus corridors identified include a 19-kilometre stretch from ISBT, Sector 17, to Kharar bus stand, a 17-kilometre stretch from PGIMER to Zirakpur bus stand and the stretch from PGIMER to bus stand in Sector 5, Panchkula, which is about 12 kilometres. There are 400 buses with the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Administration said, “RITES as of now has just given its recommendations and we will be taking up the same in the meeting that is scheduled to take place between RITES representatives and UT Administration on November 16.”

Busiest junctions identified

RITES has identified busiest junctions where they have recommended underpasses. The underpasses have been proposed at nine junctions out of 15 identified major junctions in Chandigarh which require easing of congestion due to heavy flow of vehicles that are choking these points.

These junctions remain choked during peak hours and the same will witness a steep spike in vehicles in the next five years, that is by 2027. The RITES calculated the passenger car unit, that is vehicles approaching these junctions during the peak hours.

A “peak approach” of the passenger car unit has been calculated on all these 15 junctions in the study. Peak approach means vehicles approaching these points during peak hours. Vehicles were calculated in terms of passenger car unit (PCU). One bus was calculated to be equivalent to three cars, one car as one and two-wheeler as 0.5.

The peak approach PCU has been calculated not just for 2022 but five years down the line, that is for 2027 as well, according to the growth rate of population and vehicle registration.

The highest peak approach PCU was found at the Transport Chowk (Purv marg- Madhya marg junction), which was 10,572 vehicles approaching along Madhya Marg and the same is likely to rise to 14,148 vehicles in 2027.

The next point with heavy flow of traffic was at the Tribune Chowk with 9857 vehicles coming along on Dakshin Marg which is likely to increase to 13,191 vehicles at the same point in 2027. It was followed by Gurdwara Chowk- Sukhna Path to Dakshin Marg junction with 9,786 vehicles along Dakshin Marg which is likely to increase to 13,096 vehicles in 2027.

Sector 46C/47D chowk which is Vikas Marg-Chandi Path junction sees 9,551 vehicles approaching along Vikas Marg which will increase to 12,781 vehicles at the same junction in 2027.

Then it was the Kisan Bhawan Chowk (Dakshin Marg-Jan Marg junction) which saw 8,750 vehicles (along Dakshin Marg) which will go up to 11,709 vehicles in 2027, followed by ISBT, Sector 17, chowk which saw 8,438 vehicles on the Udyog path and the same will increase to 11,292 vehicles in 2027. Housing Board chowk was another choke point which saw 8,031 passenger car units on Chandigarh-Panchkula marg and it was expected to see 10,747 PCUs in 2027.

Press Chowk, that is from Himalaya Marg-Madhya Marg junction, was the next heaviest which saw 7,658 passenger car units which will increase to 10,248 PCUs in 2027, followed by Chandigarh railway station road, that is Chandigarh Panchkula road junction which currently sees 7,657 car units and the same is expected to increase to 10,247 in the next five years, that is year 2027.

Junction 22, which is Madhya Marg-Sukhna Path junction, saw 7,310 vehicles and the same are likely to increase to 9,782 vehicles in 2027, followed by sector 43B/35C chowk with 7,299 vehicles that may increase to 9,768 vehicles in 2027.

On the Matka Chowk — from Madhya Marg to Jan Marg junction — the peak approach PCU in 2022 was found to be 7,129 vehicles and the same is likely to increase to 9,540 vehicles in 2027 at the same junction.

Private vehicle share high on city junctions

The RITES report also found that the share of private vehicles is really high at all the key junctions of the city.

The agency found that the share of private vehicles varies from 79 per cent to 90 per cent on these points whereas the share of buses is really low, that is from 0.4 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

Metro suggestion

RITES has also suggested METRO rail to decongest the traffic in the Tricity and specified 64 kilometres of network to cater to the demand of traffic on the major routes. The same has been proposed in two phases.