Rising temperature worries Punjab, Haryana wheat farmers; experts suggest ways to manage heat stress

The rising mercury level for the second time in a week is likely to pour cold water on the prospects of wheat farmers in Punjab. As the standing wheat crops would be affected by the intense heat, farmers like Tarsem Singh of Salimpur Afghana village in Gurdaspur district have resorted to moderate irrigation of fields and spraying of potassium nitrate under the guidance of agricultural experts.

The increase in temperature reminded Singh that the farmers suffered a heavy loss after a rise in temperature in March last year led to shrivelling of wheat grain.

“According to the officials of the agriculture department with the spraying of potassium nitrate the crop will be able to bear the heat and mild irrigation will keep the soil moist. It will mitigate the heat effect on the wheat plant to some extent,” said Tarsem Singh, who added that farmers must follow the weather reports daily and mild irrigation.

Singh had sown wheat on 12 acres of land on November 5 last year out of his total 17 acres. His crop was supposed to get ready by the April first week if the temperature remained normal. But the rising temperature made him unsure about the ripening.

“My focus is to save every wheat plant from the heat at least in the next three weeks which are very crucial for developing proper grain in the crop. Last year due to heavy rain in January-February and sudden rise in temperature in March resulted in a huge loss of wheat crops,” he said.

The ideal temperature for wheat crop till the grain formation and before the ripening stage is 22 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 15 degrees Celsius (minimum).

In the past few days, the maximum and minimum temperature has been on the rise in the state. Earlier, a rise in heat level was seen in several parts of the Punjab and Haryana states, both major wheat growers, from February 19 to 21.

According to Manmohan Singh, Director Indian Metrological Department, Chandigarh Centre, the temperature in Punjab and Haryana went up from February 19 to 21 and then it came down although running above normal. “But light showers in the coming days will bring the temperature down again. The farmers can irrigate the crop as per the directions from the Agricultural department,” he said.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in Amritsar was 27.3 degree Celsius on February 19 as against 22.3 degree Celsius last year on the same date. Similarly, the minimum temperature, which is recorded during the night time, was 16.4 degree Celsius on February 20 as against 8 degree Celsius last year in the same district. This year the maximum average temperature of the district in February remained at 24.3 degree Celsius till date against 20.6 degree Celsius last year and the minimum average was 9.4 degree Celsius against 7.3 degree Celsius last year.

But then mild rain in Himachal areas cooled down the temperature in Punjab too and 25.2 degrees were noticed in Amritsar on February 23.

Ludhiana and Patiala districts recorded a rise of around 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature and a 1.5 to 2 degree rise in minimum temperature.

Haryana also witnessed an increase of 3-4 degree Celsius in maximum temperature and one to two degree Celsius rise in minimum temperature.

Last year there were plenty of rains during the winter months of January and February and Punjab and Haryana states witnessed 161 per cent, and 175 per cent surplus rain against the normal because of which the crop had come under stress and turned weak. When the sudden heat wave came in March the weak crops could not withstand and 15 to 25 per cent of the grain got wrinkled.

But this year, both states experienced scanty rain in the winter months. Punjab and Haryana witnessed 67% and 63% deficit rain respectively in January and March. Rain in January and February months is considered winter rain in the regions. Mild and moderate forms of winter rain are very beneficial for rabi crops.

Dr Amrik Singh, district agricultural training officer of Gurdaspur, said that they are advising farmers to spray a solution of 4 kg potassium nitrate with 200 litres of water for one acre.

“This spray can be done twice to beat the heat effect on the plant one at the time of the booting stage, which means the head of the wheat develops and becomes visible beneath the sheath on the stalk, and the other at the time of the dough stage, which follows fertilization, milk stage and the kernel begins forming,” he said.

The kernel is fully formed during the dough stage and it (kernel) remains quite moist at the end of the dough stage and this moisture is dried during the ripening stage, said experts.

Punjab Agriculture Director Dr Gurvinder Singh during a meeting held at ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal, urged the officials to prepare a strategy for the management of heat stress in wheat. The meeting was chaired by Dr P K Singh, Agriculture Commissioner of India on February 26 (Sunday). It was co-chaired by Dr Gyanendra Singh, director of ICAR-IIWBR.

Gurvinder Singh said that in the meeting it was discussed that climate-resilient wheat varieties are cultivated in more than half the area in the northwestern plain zone. About 75 per cent of the area is under early and timely sowing conditions in Haryana and Punjab.

Several recommendations emerged during the meeting such as frequent light irrigation may be given to wheat crops as per the requirement and spray Muriate of Potash (dissolve 400 g of MOP in 200 litres of water per acre) twice at boot leaf and post-anthesis stage of wheat or spray 2 per cent of potassium nitrate (KNO3) (4 kg in 200 litres of water per acre) twice at boot leaf and post-anthesis stage of wheat, added the director.

The IMD will provide weekly forecasts every Tuesday to the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) or the Directorate of Wheat Development/ Research to issue crop advisories. The crop advisory will be made available to all agencies, including a network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, farmer producer organisations and the state agriculture department for wider circulation, Dr Gurvinder Singh informed.