Rising sleep apnea cases prompt PGI to plan new sleep lab

OSA is a condition in which the airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to interrupted breathing and reduced oxygen supply. (Image generated using AI)

With a steady rise in patients suffering from sleep-related breathing disorders, PGIMER is planning to set up an additional sleep laboratory to manage the growing load and improve early diagnosis. Doctors at the institute have flagged obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an emerging public health concern, closely linked to major non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, stroke and heart ailments.

According to Prof. Sandeep Bansal from the Department of ENT, who is also in-charge of the sleep lab, the number of cases has been gradually increasing over the years. “In our OPD, which runs twice a week, we are seeing around 8 to 10 new patients. Some of them are as young as 18 to 20 years,” he said.