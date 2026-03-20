Rising sleep apnea cases prompt PGI to plan new sleep lab

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With a steady rise in patients suffering from sleep-related breathing disorders, PGIMER is planning to set up an additional sleep laboratory to manage the growing load and improve early diagnosis. Doctors at the institute have flagged obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an emerging public health concern, closely linked to major non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, stroke and heart ailments.
According to Prof. Sandeep Bansal from the Department of ENT, who is also in-charge of the sleep lab, the number of cases has been gradually increasing over the years. “In our OPD, which runs twice a week, we are seeing around 8 to 10 new patients. Some of them are as young as 18 to 20 years,” he said.
OSA is a condition in which the airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to interrupted breathing and reduced oxygen supply. This results in poor sleep quality and can affect multiple organ systems over time. Doctors say the condition is now increasingly being viewed as a metabolic disorder, aggravated by obesity, sedentary lifestyle and inadequate sleep.
Health experts point out that improved awareness and better access to diagnostic facilities have also contributed to higher detection rates in recent years. However, many patients still ignore early warning signs. Common symptoms include loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, episodes of breathlessness during sleep and a choking sensation at night. “If these symptoms persist, people should not delay medical consultation,” Bansal said.
Doctors also warn that untreated sleep apnea can significantly increase the risk of road accidents due to sudden sleep episodes, particularly while driving. Reduced concentration, persistent fatigue and poor cognitive performance are other associated concerns. The condition is not limited to adults; rising obesity levels have made it increasingly common among children as well, often affecting their academic performance.
Treatment depends on severity. In many cases, lifestyle modification remains the first line of management. “Weight reduction is crucial. Studies suggest that even a 5-kg weight loss can reduce snoring by nearly 30 per cent,” Bansal noted.
Patients may also be advised to use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices during sleep to keep the airway open. In severe cases, surgical options are considered after detailed evaluation using procedures such as drug-induced sleep endoscopy to identify the exact site of an airway obstruction. With lifestyle diseases on the rise, doctors emphasise that sleep apnea should not be ignored.
Good quality sleep is essential not just for rest but for overall heart and brain health. There is a need for greater awareness and possibly policy-level interventions to ensure timely diagnosis and management, according to experts.
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