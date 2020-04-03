Rise in incidents of attack on police in Chandigarh

Police patrolling and the presence of police personnel in these areas have already been more than in the less populated areas. (File) Police patrolling and the presence of police personnel in these areas have already been more than in the less populated areas. (File)

Three law and order incidents, in which police personnel were attacked in densely populated areas, have been reported in Chandigarh, since the lockdown was announced on March 24. Police registered FIRs in two of these incidents.

Remarking on densely populated areas being more prone to law and order incidents, senior police officials said that these areas have less space and a large population, which increases the chances of violation of lockdown or curfew norms.

Meanwhile, the police decided to arrest the accused in one of the cases, related to attack on police, after a few days owing to the COVID-19 spread. Police personnel were attacked in Manimajra on Wednesday. Police officials said, “The decision was taken as efforts are being made to reduce the numbers of inmates in Model Burail Jail, keeping in mind the COVID-19 spread. In the Mani Majra incident, around 85 people were involved and most of them were identified. We decided to arrest them after some days. The medical reports of some of injured police personnel are still pending. A case was registered at PS Mani Majra.”

On March 24, a dozen people had attacked a police party as the police tried to nab two Activa scooter riders for flouting curfew rules and mocking the police. The two riders, who are brothers, managed to escape, but were later traced near their house in Sector 52. The two accused and their relatives attacked the police party by pelting stones.

However, the two accused, Pritam Singh and Vikas Singh were arrested and sent to Model Burail Jail.

SP (City) Vinit Kumar said, “The dense populated and slum areas are more prone to law and order incidents. Space is less and the population is high. We have already intensified police patrolling in these areas. Area police have been instructed to take strict action against the violators. Yesterday, two women police personnel were attacked. We are taking strict action against the accused.” Sources said that no incident of law and order were reported from the sectors, and not even a single incident of violence or attack on police party in the Sectors have come to light.

Police said, Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Dadumajra Colony-38 West, Colony number-4, Hallomajra, Shanti Nagar and Indira Colony in Mani Majra are some of the sensitive areas in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Bangala Basti resident, Mindoo (45), whose death in street number 3 of Shanti Nagar led to a violent clash between the residents of the area and the police personnel, was cremated at Mani Majra cremation ground on Thursday in police presence. The deceased woman’s family had alleged that she had died after being hit by the policemen, however, her husband retracted from the allegations later.

