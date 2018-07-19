Mohali: Rinda and Lucky planned to extort money from singers, Dilpreet tells police

Heavy security at the civil hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. Gangster Dilpreet Singh was kept here. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Heavy security at the civil hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. Gangster Dilpreet Singh was kept here. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE MOHALI district police questioned gangster Dilpreet Singh on Wednesday. Dilpreet was taken to the CIA staff office in Kharar from Civil Hospital Phase 6 where he was kept on Tuesday due to the bullet injury. During interrogation, Dilpreet told police that it was his aides, Harvinder Singh Rinda and Lucky, who had planned to extort money from actors and singers.

Police sources also told Chandigarh Newsline that Dilpreet had revealed that two Punjabi singers were in touch with him and one of them even helped one of the gangster’s aides sneak out of the country and go to Dubai. Police will now question both the singers in the next few days.

“One of the singers belongs to Ropar district and we shall question him as he had helped to send Dilpreet’s friend to Dubai on his insistence,” said a police official.

On being asked as to when the singer would be questioned, Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said it would be too early to say anything at this stage as investigation was on.

Police officials also said that they would question singer Parmish Verma about the protection money he gave to Dilpreet after he was shot at. To the embarrassment of the police, the singer gave Rs 20 lakh to Dilpreet despite being provided security by the police.

On Wednesday, Dilpreet was shifted to the CIA staff office in Kharar where he was questioned for about three hours. Police officials said Dilpreet was taken to the CIA staff office as they did not want to question him at the hospital. Dilpreet also told the police that the mainstay of his gang was Rinda whom he had met around a month ago in Sector 43 and that the latter used to supply weapons and drugs to other gangsters.

