Rights panel pulls up Panchkula police over delays, seeks explanations from senior officers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Describing it as “unjustified delay, procedural lapses and apparent police apathy” in a series of cases arising out of a long-running dispute in Panchkula, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought explanations from several senior police officers.
In an order passed in a complaint, the commission observed that despite repeated directions, the police failed to take timely action, raising concerns about selective enforcement and misuse of criminal law.
The proceedings arise from a complaint filed by Akash Bhalla, who alleged that multiple FIRs were registered against him and his family in a dispute of essentially civil nature, leading to harassment.
The human rights panel noted that 23 FIRs were registered against the complainant, many of which have already been quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court or cancelled by the police. However, FIR No. 315, has remained pending for more than three years, with no clear investigative outcome, a delay the commission termed “disturbing”.
The HHRC said such conduct reflects “poor supervision, lack of procedural diligence and undermines public confidence in law enforcement”.
Invoking its powers under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the panel warned that monetary penalties of Rs 20,000 each could be imposed for non-compliance.
It issued show-cause notices to ACP Vikram Nehra (Sector 5), ACP Dinesh (Sector 7), ACP Rakesh (Sector 14/20), SHO Rupesh (Sector 5), SHO Hari Ram (Sector 14) and SHO Somvir Dhaka (Sector 20), Panchkula. The officers have been directed to submit detailed replies, records and a status report. The commission said unexplained delays amount to denial of timely justice and will invite further action if not satisfactorily explained.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BRO restores 112-km Kishtwar-Sansari road, connecting J&K and Himachal Pradesh, in record 72 hours after heavy snowfall. Road axis at 8,759 feet blocked by 4-5 feet of snow, followed by fresh snowfall. 118-RCC clears 3.5 feet of snow, reopening road to Sansari. Road crucial for inter-state movement, transport of essential commodities, and access to healthcare and education for remote communities