Rights panel pulls up Panchkula police over delays, seeks explanations from senior officers

The HHRC said such conduct reflects “poor supervision, lack of procedural diligence and undermines public confidence in law enforcement”.

Describing it as “unjustified delay, procedural lapses and apparent police apathy” in a series of cases arising out of a long-running dispute in Panchkula, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought explanations from several senior police officers.

In an order passed in a complaint, the commission observed that despite repeated directions, the police failed to take timely action, raising concerns about selective enforcement and misuse of criminal law.

The proceedings arise from a complaint filed by Akash Bhalla, who alleged that multiple FIRs were registered against him and his family in a dispute of essentially civil nature, leading to harassment.