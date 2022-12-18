Right-wing organisation in Chandigarh seeks ban on screening of SRK-starrer Pathaan, files complaint

A right-wing organisation based in Chandigarh has urged the local administration to ban the screening of upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan and has sought criminal action against its makers over the song Besharam Rang.

Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy since its first song, Besharam Rang, released earlier this week. The song, featuring the two lead actors, was criticised by a certain section for being ‘provocative’.

“We have filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, seeking a complete ban on the upcoming movie Pathaan in Chandigarh. The release of this movie will hurt the religious sentiments, feelings of a particular community,” said Vijay Singh Bhardwaj, president of the Anterrashtriya Hindu Parishada.

“In the released song of this film, makers of this movie insulted the saffron colour, which is holy for the Hindu community. We opted to submit our complaint to the DC as maintenance of law and order falls under him. We have planned to hold protests against the film and the song,” Bhardwaj said. He maintained that similar complaints are being lodged in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The organisation has submitted the complaint to the DC through email and will shortly file a criminal complaint, alleging hurt religious feelings, they said.

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the song Besharam Rang was shot with a ‘dirty mindset’, BJP MLA Ram Kadam too criticised it. Later, Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Nussrat Jahan supported the song and said some people have issues whether women wear a hijab or a bikini. Soon after, actor Mukesh Khanna too objected to Besharam Rang and termed it “an attack on Hindu religion”.

Sources said sleuths from the local CID wing are keeping a close watch on the activities of right-wing organisations ahead of the movie’s release.