Right to education cannot be denied at any stage of life, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

The ruling is expected to benefit thousands of Group-C and Group-D employees who wish to upgrade their qualifications through flexible learning modes (Image generated using AI).

In a ruling that reinforces lifelong learning as a constitutional imperative, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed a freshly recruited government employee to pursue higher studies through distance education without waiting to complete three years of service.

The court held that the condition of three years’ regular service applies only to regular/full-time courses requiring physical attendance and study leave, and not to online, private, correspondence or distance modes where no study leave is needed.

Naveen Kumar was appointed as Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) on February 9, 2024, in terms of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission process and joined his allotted station on February 15, 2024. At the time of appointment, he possessed only 10th and +2 qualifications. On May 29, 2024, he submitted a representation to the authorities seeking permission to enrol in the Bachelor of Arts through distance education mode and furnished a clear undertaking that he would not avail study leave and that his studies would in no way affect his official duties.