Rides out crisis after 2nd meeting in Delhi Industry gets relief till Sept 30 to put reflectors in new cycles

The bicycle industry has managed to ride out the “reflector installation” crisis, at least for the time being.

On Tuesday, the industry got some relief from the Centre as the bicycle manufacturers can now avoid installing reflectors in new bicycles till September 30 this year. Also, the annual fee to be deposited to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been slashed by 80% for the micro industry.

A delegation of United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) along with Punjab BJP leaders had a second round of meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Som Parkash in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the issue of installing reflectors in new bicycles. The first meeting took place on January 19 wherein the minister had sought a week’s time to find a solution to the demands of the industrialists.

From January 1, 2023, it was made mandatory by the Centre for the bicycle manufacturers to fix BIS-approved 10 reflectors on each bicycle and also to get a certificate of conformity (CoC) from BIS on an annual basis after depositing around Rs 56,000 fee (inclusive of taxes) per annum.

Owing to this rule, the Ludhiana bicycle industry had hardly done any manufacturing since the new year, according to UCPMA president D S Chawla. The industry had sought more time from the Centre for installation of reflectors and also demanded to slash the annual fee for the small industry.

Jeevan Gupta, state BJP general secretary, who went to Delhi with Chawla and a few other industrialists and attended both the meetings said, “The Centre has provided some relief to the bicycle industry. The reflector installation date has been deferred to September 30 this year, while the annual fee for the micro industry has been reduced by 80%. Ludhiana is the bicycle hub of the country. Around 1.5 crore bicycles are manufactured here annually. The bicycle industry needed some more time. Installation of reflectors will also enhance the cost of bicycles for the riders (customers). So, looking into the genuineness of the problem of the industry, the Centre has provided it the much-needed relief.”

It may be noted that the first installation of bicycle reflectors was to be done on September 1, 2016. But the industry has been getting repeated extensions since then. The rule to install reflectors was made looking at the number of deaths of cyclists on roads. A reflector in bicycle can go a long way in avoiding such deaths on roads.