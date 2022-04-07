Rheumatological diseases awareness month: ‘Rheumatological diseases are mostly autoimmune’

Rheumatological diseases are often neglected and assumed to be part of the aging process.

They are not considered diseases that are treatable. These diseases not only affect day-to-day life but shorten the life expectancy and quality of life. Having a painful disease erodes the confidence of the person who suffers from it.

Rheumatological diseases are not new, but the specialty “rheumatology” is not familiar to many.

This leads to underutilization of the specialty both in public and private hospitals. Policymakers are also not fully aware of the burden of rheumatic diseases and rheumatology as a standalone specialty. In addition, rheumatological diseases are shrouded by a lot of myths and misconceptions.

The recent advances in the management of these diseases have improved the quality of life for these patients tremendously. This information has not percolated to the general doctors and the public. This has caused great suffering to patients with rheumatic diseases.

Often, they don’t seek help at the appropriate time and suffer from damage due to the delay.

“With the primary objective to sensitise the general public, on rheumatology-related diseases, the role of rheumatologists as specialist doctors who care for these diseases and to clear the misconception on rheumatological diseases, we are organising various public activities,” stated Prof. (Dr.) Aman Sharma, Secretary, Indian Rheumatology Association (IRA).

Medical specialty of rheumatology is primarily involved in diagnosing and treating patients with rheumatological diseases, relieving pain and other symptoms of the patients, and enhancing their life span, quality of life, and productivity and hence reducing the social burden. In India, currently, there are a limited number of institutions that have both teaching and non-teaching rheumatology departments.

“Even with a modest estimation of 2.5% of the population suffering from these rheumatic diseases, we should have the specialized department, at least two or three for every district,” adds Dr Sharma.

The broad classification of inflammatory rheumatological diseases includes rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriatic arthritis and several other diseases which are often vaguely categorized as chronic arthritis. Many rheumatological diseases are also life-threatening and affect multiple organs like the lungs, heart, and kidneys. Altogether, these diseases affect 2-3% of the Indian population. Hence the impact of disease-related disabilities is substantial.

These diseases can affect any age group including the younger and middle-aged population.

According to Dr BG Dharmanand, President, IRA, these diseases are mostly autoimmune diseases where our own immune system attacks our own body parts. This can result in varied manifestations affecting any part of the body from head to toe. Women, adds the doctor, are affected much more than men. In contrast to non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer, disabilities and socioeconomic burden associated with rheumatological diseases cause devastating effects on patients and their families. If the disease is not properly diagnosed and managed early, it may cause severe deformities and disabilities, reduced life expectancy, increased out-of-pocket expenditures, loss of working hours, and reduced productivity.

The disease is cripplingly painful and causes significant interference in day-to-day activities.

Therapeutic advances and understanding of the pathogenesis of inflammatory rheumatological diseases have contributed to improved treatment outcomes. The policy to cover this rheumatic disease by third-party payers (Insurance) to date remains unscientific, biased and archaic.