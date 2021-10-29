Rewari rape: 3 held guilty, 5 acquitted

Three years after an 18-year-old was gangraped at a village in Haryana’s Rewari district, a special court in Narnaul Thursday held three men guilty of the crime while acquitting five others. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

The incident took place on September 12, 2018, when the girl, who earlier that year had cleared the Class 12 exams, was on her way to a coaching centre in neighbouring Mahendragarh district. An FIR was registered against eight persons on different charges and the chargesheet filed against them in August 2020.

Three of them, Pankaj Fauji, Nishu Phogat and Manish were named as main accused and booked under Sections 328 (forcibily administering intoxicating substances), 365 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Cod.

The other five — Deen Dayal, Naveen, Dr Sanjeev, Manjit and Abhishek — were booked under Sections 202, 118 and 216 of the IPC.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh convicted Pankaj, Nishu and Manish while acquitting the five others who had been out on bail since January this year.

The crime took place in Mahendragarh district’s jurisdiction. The girl, now a final year graduation student, had then told the police that Pankaj, whom she already knew, and Manish, both residents of her village, met her near Kosli bus stand while she was on way to a coaching class for competitive exams.

In her statement to the police, the survivor said “Pankaj and Manish offered her water, after drinking which she fell unconscious”.

She added the accused took her in a car to the fields, and after she gained consciousness, they gave her another sedative-laced drink. She alleged that the accused took turns to rape her. She told police the accused subsequently informed her parents about her location. Later, a zero FIR was registered in Rewari and handed over to Kanina police station.