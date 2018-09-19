Rewari gangrape: Won’t defend accused, says district Bar Association

Bar association president Ravinder Yadav also demanded arrest of the all accused involved in the gangrape case. Bar association president Ravinder Yadav also demanded arrest of the all accused involved in the gangrape case.

THE REWARI District Bar Association Tuesday said it had decided not to defend any of the Rewari gangrape accused in court. Meanwhile, a social panchayat has resolved to observe a bandh in Kosli town of Rewari district Wednesday in protest against the gangrape incident.

In a resolution, the bar association said they in solidarity with the family members of the victim and nobody from the association would fight the case for the accused. In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, association president Ravinder Yadav also demanded arrest of the all accused involved in the gangrape case. “From beginning, questions have been raised on the functioning of the police. All accused have not been arrested even now,” said the association. Rewari women police station’s in-charge Hiramani has already been suspended for alleged negligence in the matter while Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal was transferred.

Ravinder Yadav said that they would support the call for Kosli bandh. There are three main accused and one of them, Nishu, a local wrestler, was arrested. He is in police custody. Rewari SP Rahul Sharma told The Indian Express that a hunt was on for two other accused: Pankaj, an Army man, and Manish, a college student. “Pankaj has not reported to his Army unit in till date,” said Sharma.

