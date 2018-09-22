Rewari gangrape: Police custody of prime accused extended

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Nine days after gangrape of a Rewari girl, a local court at Kanina (Mahendragarh) Friday again remanded one of the prime accused, Nishu, to police custody for four days. He was produced before the court Friday after his five-day police remand got over. Two other accused – Deendayal and Dr Sanjeev who were also on five-day police remand were sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a panchayat of representatives from many villages was held at Kosli town of Rewari district to demand immediate arrest of the remaining accused of the gangrape. The panchayat warned to launch an agitation if the accused were not arrested soon. Swaraj India party leader Yogendra Yadav also addressed the gathering.

